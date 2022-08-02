Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

