Parcion Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.17. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,298. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

