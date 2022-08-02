Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 95 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,420,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.78. 34,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

