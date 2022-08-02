Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,907 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 359,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,767,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

