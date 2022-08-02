Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,363 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $179.67. 5,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

