Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,435 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises 1.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR worth $19,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $5,461,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $5,364,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.68. 9,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,183. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.