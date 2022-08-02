Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,491 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. 76,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,622. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

