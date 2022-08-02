Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

