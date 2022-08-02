Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,828 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $263.55. 33,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,501. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.01 and a 200 day moving average of $247.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.