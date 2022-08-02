Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 223,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,204,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $287.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

