Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$0.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.
Paramount Group Price Performance
Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. 14,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 382.19 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.
Paramount Group Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $478,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
Further Reading
