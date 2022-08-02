Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$0.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. 14,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 382.19 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $478,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

