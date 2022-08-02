PAR Technology (PAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. PAR Technology has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.