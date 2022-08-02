Pangolin Price Reaches $0.0509 on Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $258,161.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00627803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,166,792 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars.

