Pangolin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $221,865.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $221,865.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00625815 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,166,792 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
