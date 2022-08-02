Pangolin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $221,865.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $221,865.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00625815 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,166,792 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

