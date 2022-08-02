PAID Network (PAID) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.79 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $2.79 million and $77,738.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00615852 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034820 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

