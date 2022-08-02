Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 117,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,100,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACB. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,297 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

