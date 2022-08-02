Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.2% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,559 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58.

