Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Acquired by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises 8.8% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bivin & Associates Inc. owned 0.98% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTBD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 274,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 421,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 241,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after buying an additional 229,417 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,907,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,225,000 after buying an additional 222,263 shares during the period.
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $27.89.
