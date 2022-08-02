PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

