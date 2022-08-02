Oxygen Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $259,162.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 35,747,346 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.