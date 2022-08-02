Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Up 22.3% in July

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Shares of OSG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.37. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $41,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,841 shares in the company, valued at $376,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,859.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,841 shares in the company, valued at $376,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

