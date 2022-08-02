Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 1071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $88,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

