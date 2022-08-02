Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

Shares of ODV traded down 0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,298. Osisko Development has a one year low of 3.84 and a one year high of 16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 5.34.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

