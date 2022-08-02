Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. 1,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,803. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

