Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.97. Orla Mining shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 3,225 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $783.19 million, a PE ratio of 286.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 955.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 174,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,552 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

