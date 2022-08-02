Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 817,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,151.0 days.

Shares of Orion Oyj stock remained flat at $40.29 during trading on Tuesday. Orion Oyj has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73.

Separately, Danske assumed coverage on shares of Orion Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

