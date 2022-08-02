Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $39,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.