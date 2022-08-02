Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Down 1.5%

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.31 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.31 ($0.05). Approximately 496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.38 ($0.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Origin Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.