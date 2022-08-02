Origin Dollar Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $49.71 million and $250,895.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00629039 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016391 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034599 BTC.
Origin Dollar Coin Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 49,790,250 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
