Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $298,411.00 and $92.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00632756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com.

Orient Walt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

