Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,351.0 days.
Orica Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $10.81 during trading on Tuesday. Orica has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.
About Orica
