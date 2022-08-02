Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,351.0 days.

Orica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $10.81 during trading on Tuesday. Orica has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

