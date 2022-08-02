OREO 24 Hour Volume Hits $330.00 (ORE)

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. OREO has a market cap of $25.09 and $330.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OREO has traded up 50% against the dollar. One OREO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OREO alerts:

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About OREO

OREO (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi.

Buying and Selling OREO

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OREO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OREO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OREO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OREO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.