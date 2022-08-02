Orbit Chain Reaches Market Cap of $81.34 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $81.34 million and approximately $613,562.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,014.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00128458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031598 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,690,014 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.