ORAO Network Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a market cap of $158,109.46 and $19,482.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00605113 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

