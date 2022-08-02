Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Downgraded by TheStreet

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OBT opened at $33.20 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $186.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,726,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

