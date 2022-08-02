Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Blooom Inc.

Blooom Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 14.0% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

