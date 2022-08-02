OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01).

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,155.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

