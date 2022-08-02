Onooks (OOKS) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Onooks (OOKS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $69,012.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00627929 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017083 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034726 BTC.
Onooks Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
