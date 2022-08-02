OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.45. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $442.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONEW stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $562.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp set a $40.00 price target on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 78.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

