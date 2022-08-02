ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.67.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $84.10. 301,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,397. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.12). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $971.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,893,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

