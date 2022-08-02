Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTLC opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Oncotelic Therapeutics will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

