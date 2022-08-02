On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $101.60

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.60 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 102.28 ($1.25), with a volume of 787673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.80 ($1.32).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.13) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

