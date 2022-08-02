ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.48.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

