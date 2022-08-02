ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.
ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.48.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.7 %
ON Semiconductor stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.