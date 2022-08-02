Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 76,284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VWO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. 468,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,831,980. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

