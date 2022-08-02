Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 294 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

AMD traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $98.03. 968,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,285,784. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

