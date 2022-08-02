Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 60,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,547. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.