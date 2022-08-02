Oleg Shchegolev Sells 10,932 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $133,370.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,158,371 shares in the company, valued at $26,332,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $483,669.26.

On Monday, July 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 700 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $13,954.36.

On Monday, July 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $349,835.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,613. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.60 and a beta of 0.86. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Semrush by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

