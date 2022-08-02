Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OAS stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.53.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $652.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.50 million.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

