Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $391.55 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 65.3% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $391.55 million and $115.38 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.