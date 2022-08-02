O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 1,256,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

